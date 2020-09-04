Salvation Army of Corning awards Certificate of Life Membership

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Salvation Army of Corning Advisory Board presented Marilyn Bockus with the “Certificate of Life Membership” in honor of her years of dedicated service to the Salvation Army and their goal of “Doing the Most Good.”

After the presentation of the award, Captain Jose Borrero said “it is an honor to present Marilyn with this Life Membership, her tireless dedication to the values and ideals of the Salvation Army is an inspiration to us all.”

Marilyn has been with the Salvation Army for over 30 years.