Section of Fowler Street in Bath closing for gas line replacement

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A portion of Fowler Street in Bath will be closing to replace the gas main and services, according to Bath Electric, Gas and Water Systems.

The intersection of East William Street and Fowler Street will be closed for a short time as well.

Local access will be available for those who live in the area during construction.

Work is scheduled to begin in October and run through the end of the month.

Any questions should be directed to Bath Electric, Gas and Water Systems at (607) 776-2173, Option 2.