Smoke-free movie night at Corning Place Theater

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southern Tier Tobacco Awareness Coalition hosted an International Week of Action movie night bringing awareness to smoking in movies.

The coalition had a free showing of Toy Story 4, a smoke-free movie.

The International Week of Action is celebrated worldwide to bring attention to smoking in films.

When you go to the movies, the first things you notice are popcorn, candy, and drinks.

Something unnoticeable is that tobacco companies could be using films to advertise their products, according to Samantha White from the Southern Tier Tobacco Awareness Coalition.

“Smoking on screen kills in real life,” said White. “Tobacco companies have been exploiting movies for decades using them as a platform to advertise their products to youth.”

A youth member of the Reality Check of NY Program, Shane Lehman, says smoking in PG-13 movies normalizes the use of tobacco products for youths.

“And one of the effects that we can see is two in five high school seniors are using e-cigarette products, so that’s 40%, which is a pretty large number,” said Lehman.