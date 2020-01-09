SNUY CCC President responds to Cuomo’s free tuition proposal

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College President Dr. William Mullaney has released a statement on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to make state colleges tuition-free for families who make less than $150,000 a year.

The College was pleased to learn of Governor Cuomo’s interest in advancing several initiatives that are aligned with the needs of our region and the College’s strategic plan. Expanding efforts in apprenticeships and Early College programs would be exciting. These expansions would allow SUNY CCC to build upon the current success of our collaboration with GST BOCES, local high schools, and regional employers.

The community college mission has always been focused on affordable and quality educational opportunity. We are evaluating the impact of the Governor’s proposal for expansion of the free college tuition program to our students. In the coming weeks, as community colleges across New York assess the impact, we can provide further analysis.

President Dr. William Mullaney, President SUNY CCC