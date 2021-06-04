Sorge’s Restaurant celebrates 70 years

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Sorge’s Restaurant in Corning is celebrating 70 years of business. Friday morning, Sorge’s held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting along with a reception following the ceremony.

Many were in attendance to celebrate the milestone. 18 News spoke to owner Mike Sorge and asked what his secret has been for a successful business for 70 years. “Consistency and quality. People come to restaurants for a number of different things, but primarily it’s good food and good service and that’s our goal.” Sorge said those are the two main reasons they have been able to have 70 years of business.

The official business anniversary is on Saturday, June 5. Sorge wanted to thank all those in this community for their support over the years. He said they are another reason for the 70-year celebration.