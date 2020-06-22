South Corning fire that hospitalized two brothers ruled accidental

SOUTH CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The cause of a house fire in South Corning that sent two brothers to Strong Memorial Hospital has been ruled accidental due to improperly disposed smoking materials, according to Steuben County Emergency Management Director Tim Marshall.

Benjamin and Matthew Bernard both suffered injuries during the fire and were airlifted to Rochester. Benjamin suffered severe burns to his hands his arms and shoulders, as well as burns on his face that are not as severe. Matthew has since been taken off of tubes and was working on physical therapy.

The brother’s mom, Jennifer Forward, said that Benjamin rushed to his neighbor’s home despite being badly burned.

“The one that is still in a coma knocked on every neighbor’s door trying to make sure that they were awake so that they would be safe,” said Forward. “My neighbor across the street actually had to tell him that they ‘need to stop, you are in shock, you are hurt,’ but he said ‘no I can’t, I gotta make sure that everybody else is safe.’”

Eric Robbins and his girlfriend Sadie Damoth lived the in the home as well. On the night of the fire they were in the basement with a friend. They were playing video games with the Bernard brothers while Damoth watched from a couch. Robbins said that they had little warning to get out of the house.

“The fire alarm just started going off and then like two seconds later all we could hear was Ben and Matt upstairs screaming fire,” said Robbins. “And then not even ten seconds later I’m trying to get up the stairs and I made it like three fourths of the away before all I could see was orange and I was breathing in smoke and it was just full panic and at that moment I knew that there was no way that I was going to get to the kitchen.”

Robbins, Damoth and their friend managed to escape out of the garage unharmed. They lost almost all of their possessions and are in the process of rebuilding their lives.

Amanda Sprayberry is accepting clothing, shoes, household items, and more for Robbins and Damoth. You can find more information here.