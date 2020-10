CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Southeast Steuben County Library in Corning is getting ready to re-open its doors.

The library has been operating out of a small annex while the main library undergoes construction to provide cleaner air for visitors.

The library is suspending services until they reopen their doors on October, 26.

They plan to allow browsing of the library, curbside pickup and the computers will be available for sign up