Sparkling Drag Storytime event tomorrow

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG) is partnering up with the local book store, Card Carrying Books, to host a storytime with a local drag performer.

Drag Queen and storyteller extraordinaire Vanessa LeDiva will be reading the book, The Lady with the Ship on Her Head. Before the pandemic, LeDiva has read books for other local drag storytimes in the community.

“There is a lot of ways to live a happy life, and it’s not necessarily in a rigid gender binary,” said LeDiva. “As they grow, they will learn, something different, isn’t something scary, isn’t something to be feared or hated.”

After she reads the book, educator Kathryn Aguilar from CMOG will teach children how to make their own wigs using materials they have at home. The theme of the book and the craft ties in with the museum’s newest exhibit In Sparkling Company: Glass and the Costs of Social Life in Britain During the 1700s.

Craft Supply List:

To join along and make your own wig at home, collect the following supplies.

12 cardboard toilet paper rolls or cut up paper towel rolls

1 package cotton balls

1-1.5 inch wide ribbon (2 pieces, 36-40 inches long)

Glue

Flowers, feathers, bows, ribbon, pom-poms – anything you want to add to decorate!

How to Join and Connect Live

Watch this live event on Saturday, May 22 at 10:00 am EDT on The Corning Museum of Glass Facebook page and YouTube channel.