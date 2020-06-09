St. James Urgent Care announces summer hours

NORTH HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials at St. James Hospital has released the summer hours for their Urgent Care center on Seneca Road in North Hornell.

Starting Monday, June 15, the service will be open 8am – 6pm, seven days a week.

“We realize people are busy during the summer, and having the ability to get their care earlier in the day is a great convenience,” said Bryan O’Donovan, president and CEO.

St. James Urgent Care provides non-emergency services to children and adults. No appointment is needed.

“Although patients should always seek care first from their primary care provider, Urgent Care is convenient and ideal should you or your family member need to be seen immediately or after hours,” said O’Donovan. “If you have more serious symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, or serious bleeding you should go directly to the hospital emergency department.”

Digital X-ray and labs services are available onsite. The center also offers school and sports physicals.

The new Urgent Care hours will be in effect until the end of summer. In addition, the walk-in x-ray services 7309 Seneca Rd., Suite 103 will have summer hours of 8am – 6pm, seven days a week. For more information call (607) 385-3800 or visit StJames.urmc.edu.