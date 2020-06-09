1  of  2
Breaking News
Schuyler County man pleads guilty to child porn charges Corning murder suspect was fired by victim in April
Live Now
George Floyd Funeral Service from Houston

St. James Urgent Care announces summer hours

Corning
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials at St. James Hospital has released the summer hours for their Urgent Care center on Seneca Road in North Hornell.

Starting Monday, June 15, the service will be open 8am – 6pm, seven days a week.

“We realize people are busy during the summer, and having the ability to get their care earlier in the day is a great convenience,” said Bryan O’Donovan, president and CEO.

St. James Urgent Care provides non-emergency services to children and adults. No appointment is needed.

“Although patients should always seek care first from their primary care provider, Urgent Care is convenient and ideal should you or your family member need to be seen immediately or after hours,” said O’Donovan. “If you have more serious symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, or serious bleeding you should go directly to the hospital emergency department.”

Digital X-ray and labs services are available onsite. The center also offers school and sports physicals.

The new Urgent Care hours will be in effect until the end of summer. In addition, the walk-in x-ray services 7309 Seneca Rd., Suite 103 will have summer hours of 8am – 6pm, seven days a week. For more information call (607) 385-3800 or visit StJames.urmc.edu.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator