Stars from Netflix series “Blown Away” coming to the Corning Museum of Glass

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Fans of the Netflix series Blown Away will have the opportunity to meet stars of the show at the Corning Museum of Glass.

Guest Artists Cat Burns, Andi Kovel, and Nao Yamamoto will display their mastery of glassblowing—designing and creating new and original handblown ornaments that will be for sale exclusively in The Shops at The Corning Museum of Glass.

The three-day event will also include a live-streamed demonstration for the public on Sunday, December 12 at 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, followed by a Meet ’n’ Greet with the fans of Blown Away from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. in The Shops.

Three-day Event Schedule

December 10

9:00 am – 12:00 pm: Andi Kovel Glassblowing in the Amphitheater

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Nao Yamamoto Glassblowing in the Amphitheater

December 11

10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Nao Yamamoto Glassblowing in the Amphitheater

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Meet ‘n’ Greet with Nao Yamamoto and Andi Kovel

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Cat Burns Glassblowing in the Amphitheater

December 12

10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Live streamed glassblowing demonstration from the Amphitheater featuring all three artists

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Meet ‘n’ Greet with Andi Kovel, Nao Yamamoto and Cat Burns

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Andi Kovel Glassblowing in the Amphitheater

Netflix released a new four-part special of the glassblowing competition show called Blown Away: Christmas” on Nov. 19 as part of the Netflix “Here for the Holidays” release of films, series, and shows.

The series will be hosted by interior designer and television personality Bobby Berk of Queer Eye, who appeared as a guest judge in season two of Blown Away. Resident evaluator and glass master Katherine Gray will also return in the series after appearing in the first two seasons.

According to Netflix, five fan favorites from the first two seasons will participate in the Christmas-themed show. The winner of the Christmas-themed show will receive a $10,000 cash prize and an additional $10,000 to be donated to their charity of choice.