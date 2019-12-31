Steuben-Allegany BOCES site no longer a public health threat

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says the Steuben-Allegany BOCES site has been reclassified and is no longer a threat to public health or the environment.

According to the department, the Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Site Program addressed human exposures at the site and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) were not detected during the most recent groundwater sampling event after the area was used for hazardous waste disposal from 1973 to some time in the 1990s.

The department reports that a drum of 1,1,1-TCA, reportedly used by BOCES in a film wash process, was allegedly stored in the storage room located just inside the center door on the south side of the facility. Although the drum contained solvent, 1,1,1-TCA was no longer being used by the facility, and the drum was moved outside. A BOCES employee reported that it had leaked while stored outside and this drum was a possible groundwater contaminant source.

Historical investigations indicated the primary contaminants of concern were 1,1,1-trichloroethane (1,1,1-TCA), m,p-xylene, ethylbenzene, and chloroform in groundwater.

Previous investigations have not identified any significant sources of contamination on-site. The on-site private well is no longer used for potable purposes and sampling of off-site private wells shows levels of VOCs below drinking water standards.