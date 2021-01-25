Steuben County approves police reform legislation

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Legislature has approved the City of Corning and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office’s police reform plan mandated state-wide by Governor Cuomo in June.

The plan includes diversifying and increasing candidate pools, expanding diversity and bias training, and establishes an Office of Special Investigation to investigate any deaths that may involve a member of life enforcement.

Already established guidelines in the proposal include reporting when a firearm is discharged, establish penalties for false reports, and provide public access to Personnel Records of Police Officers.

The full plan can be reviewed below:

The plan was coordinated with Corning, Inc and with input from other agencies and stakeholders, as well as the public.

Per the Governor’s executive order, every locality must adopt a plan for police reform by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for future state funding.