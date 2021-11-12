Steuben County budget proposal includes changes to tax levy, rate; increase in transportation spending

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County leaders unveiled their 2022 budget proposal on Friday that includes a tax levy increase of 0.97 percent and a tax rate decrease of -1.89 percent.

This would be the ninth consecutive year where the county would have a tax rate decrease with an average rate estimated at $7.78 per thousand.

The total proposed expenses for 2022 is $221,043,320 (an increase of $27,197,420 or 14.03) and projected revenues have also increased for 2022, totaling $169,520,891, an increase of $26,701,726 or 18.69 percent.

The proposed budget includes an 11 percent increase in health insurance expense, “which coincides with a like increase in the employees’ premium share.”

In addition, two of the county’s three bargaining units have contracts that either have expired or will expire by the end of this year. As a result, the 2022 proposed budget also anticipates an increased cost of wages for staff.

The biggest increases to the proposed budget are for transportation (a 6.90 percent increase) and culture/recreation (6.85 percent). The transportation increase is also the largest total funding increase of $1,659,209 compared to a $33,758 increase for culture/recreation.

During budget development, the Finance Committee has supported a draft budget that fills eight vacancies in the department that were zero-based last year, along with an investment of $2 million for major equipment, which will significantly benefit the department’s efforts.

Budget categories that face potential decreases include education, home & community services, and general government.

The county cost of the Steuben County Jail has increased $492,263 due to a $100,000 increase in the overtime budget and a $300,000 increase in medical costs.

After offering retirement incentives to employees during the height of the pandemic, the county is proposing adding eight positions in Public Works and five positions under Social Services for Raise the Age activities.

Notable changes are restoration to prior year funding levels for Maintenance of Bridges, an increase of $647,500. Contractual costs within the General Repairs budget have also been increased by $235,442, with adjustments in a number of line items, including pavement striping, which was largely deferred in 2021.

In recommendation of the Commissioner of Public Works, the Finance Committee agreed to utilize $800,000 of Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funding to aid in the purchase of addition major equipment, raising this funding level to $2 million for 2022. While this is the first year in recent memory CHIPS funds have been partially used for equipment, the county still retains $3,629,818 of these funds for county road repairs and improvements.

The county’s year-to-date sales tax collections through the end of October are up $8,506,922 or 19.88% compared to last year during the COVID-19 shutdowns

For 2022, the county is projecting $899,700 in room tax collections, an increase of $282,500 or 45.77 percent.

With a slight increase in the tax levy and a reduction in the average tax rate, the 2022 Steuben County Budget is compliant with the NYS Tax Cap and is a responsible fiscal blueprint for the coming year. Thankfully, with the influx of federal funds that stabilized the state’s financial position, counties do not face the immediate threat of massive reductions in aid. In addition, with millions of dollars in federal funds allocated to local governments through ARPA, we have the flexibility to fund capital expenditures without placing that burden on local taxpayers. We must always monitor new or changing initiatives from Albany, as the actions of the Governor and State Legislature remain the largest threat to our local spending plans and priorities. We will continue to work closely with our elected state representatives, the NYS Association of Counties, and our contacts in state government to ensure that our voices are heard during the development of the state budget. With a thoughtful and engaged Legislature, talented and dedicated department heads, and high-quality staff, Steuben County remains positioned to be very successful in 2022.

The full Steuben County 2022 proposed budget can be reviewed online.