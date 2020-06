STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WEMT) – Members of the Steuben County Association of Chiefs of Police have released a statement in response to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order, New York State Police Reform and Reinventing Collaborative.

The letter is signed by Village of Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Village of Canisteo Police Chief Kyle Amidon, and the Village of Painted Post Police OIC Shawn Copp.