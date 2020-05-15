Steuben County fears lag in COVID-19 lab results for nursing homes, facilities must pay for tests

(WEMT) – Steuben County officials are raising concerns regarding the testing capacity of laboratories in New York state due to the increase in testing for nursing home residents.

“We have already heard stories where laboratories are so full that once this mandated nursing home testing comes on we might not have the ability to process the tests of those who are the symptomatic folks fast enough,” said County Manager Jack Wheeler.

The Governor has mandated that every nursing home staff member be tested twice a week.

Public Health Director Darlene Smith says that those tests can be paid for with individual’s health insurance, but if the insurance will not cover the tests, then the facilities are responsible for paying for those tests.

Steuben County also announced its 41st death on Friday, but no further information was released regarding this latest case. The county went about two weeks without reporting a death before Thursday.

Smith says the county now has 249 positive cases with 155 people in isolation and 154 recovered.

Smith and Wheeler emphasized that people need to continue to social distance and wear masks despite the phase one reopening on Friday.

All businesses must review the Governor’s guidelines and fill out a form acknowledging that they will meet the criteria established for reopening, such as making hand sanitizer available.

There is currently no guidelines for how long each phase will last, but county officials estimate it could be about two weeks depending on the metrics.

In regard to Woodhull Raceway, Wheeler said the county wanted them to reopen and advocated on their behalf, but the raceway’s plan was shut down by Empire State Development. Wheeler says he would like to see places like raceways, gun clubs, and aquarian centers reopen with the proper protocols.