Steuben County Jail inmate charged with assaulting officer

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Kyle Horton, 21, has been charged after allegedly assaulting a correctional officer inside the Steuben County Jail.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Horton allegedly hit the officer in the face on Jan. 11 while exiting his cell.

Horton was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, and the officer received treatment at a medical facility and was released.

Horton was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the Steuben County Jail. where he is being held in lieu of bail on several other charges.

Horton had been arrested multiple times in the last year, including after an alleged sledgehammer attack in June 2020.