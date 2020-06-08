Steuben County K9 honored in End of Watch ceremony

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Corporal K9 Devin was honored at an End of Watch ceremony on Monday after more than six years serving in Steuben County.

K9 Devin was named after Sergeant Devin Snyder, U.S. Army, was lost on June 4, 2011, by a roadside bomb in Laghman province, Afghanistan. Sgt. Snyder was the first female soldier from western New York to die in the war, according to her foundation, and received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, among other accolades.

K9 Devin joined Steuben County law enforcement thanks to the Sgt. Devin A. Snyder Memorial Foundation in Cohocton.