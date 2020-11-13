Steuben County Legislator Steve Maio pleads not guilty to patronizing a prostitute

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Legislator Steven Maio pled not guilty in Hornellsville Town Court on Thursday to patronizing a prostitute, according to his attorney Chris Tunney.

Maio, a Democrat representing the City of Corning, was given arrested on Aug. 12 and was issued an appearance ticket by New York State Police. ‘

Following his arrest, Maio declined to comment on the case.

Tunney tells 18 News that Maio’s next court appearance is scheduled for January and that Maio maintains his innocence.

