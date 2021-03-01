Steuben County man arrested for failing to update sex offender registry

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man is facing new charges after allegedly failing to update his address on the state sex offender registry.

On February 26, 2021, the FBI, accompanied by members of the Steuben County Sheriff and the New York State Police, executed a federal search warrant at Jordan Sowersby’s home. A preliminary review of multiple digital devices that were seized found hundreds of child pornography images and videos. Sowersby was arrested immediately following the search warrant.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s office, Sowersby both failed to update his address on the registry and “falsified a written instrument and filed the false statement with the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to conceal his failure to register.”

Sowersby was charged with Fail to Change Address in the Sex Offender Registry and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, both class E Felonies. State Police say Sowersby is also facing charges for receipt and possession of child pornography.

Sowersby made an initial appearance this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is being held.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Corning Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia; the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff James L. Allard; and the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Barry Chase.