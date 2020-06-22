Steuben County outlines 91 days of COVID-19, lists thousands of supplies used

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has released an outline of the amount of equipment and supplies brought in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county was one of the hardest hit in the Southern Tier, reporting 278 cases with 227 recoveries and 42 deaths. To date, the county is reporting just nine active cases and only three hospitalizations with over 10,000 known tests completed in the last 91 days.

The county has not reported a death since May 29 and at least 31 deaths were reported to be nursing home residents. Eight deaths were confirmed at the Harriet Taylor Health Center in Bath, five were confirmed by Elderwood at Hornell, and at least 12 lived at Hornell Gardens.

On March 14, 2020 Steuben County entered into Emergency Operations for the response to COVID-19. Over the next few months the Office of Emergency Services along with the Public Health Department and County Manager ran the most extensive operation that the County has ever endured. Over ninety-one days the Emergency Operations Center handled a multitude of issues and concerns. The primary function during much of this operation was logistical support of medical supplies to hospitals, nursing homes, first responders and a host of others in our community. To provide a snapshot of what our staff did over these ninety-one days, we have tracked a list of supplies handled by our office over the course of the last three months. 4,142 Eye Protection/Face Shields 3,700 Vinyl Gloves 10,875 Nitrile Gloves 5,634 Isolation & Surgical Gowns 419 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer 4,232 2oz bottles of Hand Sanitizer 10,276 N95 Respirators 30,724 Disposable face masks 57,535 Face Coverings We would like to thank Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and our many other community partners for helping to distribute masks and partnering with us during this unprecedented time. This operation proves that planning and coordination is critical in the success of our overall operation Steuben County

Approximately 21 people who died from COVID-19 in Steuben County lived in the Hornell region, and some of those were connected to the aforementioned nursing homes.

The average age of a COVID-19 victim in Steuben County is 79.7. The Hornell Tribune reported 39-year-old Monroe “Monty” Bates as the youngest victim in the county, while the oldest victim was a 102-year-old resident of Elderwood at Hornell.