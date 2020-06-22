Steuben County outlines 91 days of COVID-19, lists thousands of supplies used

Corning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has released an outline of the amount of equipment and supplies brought in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county was one of the hardest hit in the Southern Tier, reporting 278 cases with 227 recoveries and 42 deaths. To date, the county is reporting just nine active cases and only three hospitalizations with over 10,000 known tests completed in the last 91 days.

The county has not reported a death since May 29 and at least 31 deaths were reported to be nursing home residents. Eight deaths were confirmed at the Harriet Taylor Health Center in Bath, five were confirmed by Elderwood at Hornell, and at least 12 lived at Hornell Gardens.

On March 14, 2020 Steuben County entered into Emergency Operations for the response to COVID-19.  Over the next few months the Office of Emergency Services along with the Public Health Department and County Manager ran the most extensive operation that the County has ever endured. 

Over ninety-one days the Emergency Operations Center handled a multitude of issues and concerns.  The primary function during much of this operation was logistical support of medical supplies to hospitals, nursing homes, first responders and a host of others in our community. 

To provide a snapshot of what our staff did over these ninety-one days, we have tracked a list of supplies handled by our office over the course of the last three months.

4,142     Eye Protection/Face Shields

3,700     Vinyl Gloves

10,875   Nitrile Gloves

5,634     Isolation & Surgical Gowns

419        Gallons of Hand Sanitizer

4,232     2oz bottles of Hand Sanitizer

10,276   N95 Respirators

30,724   Disposable face masks

57,535   Face Coverings

We would like to thank Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and our many other community partners for helping to distribute masks and partnering with us during this unprecedented time.  This operation proves that planning and coordination is critical in the success of our overall operation

Steuben County

Approximately 21 people who died from COVID-19 in Steuben County lived in the Hornell region, and some of those were connected to the aforementioned nursing homes.

The average age of a COVID-19 victim in Steuben County is 79.7. The Hornell Tribune reported 39-year-old Monroe “Monty” Bates as the youngest victim in the county, while the oldest victim was a 102-year-old resident of Elderwood at Hornell.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator