Steuben County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says that 15 Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 1,090 confirmed cases, 162 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Hornell

Town of Cameron (2)

Town of Caton

Town of Corning

Town of Erwin

Town of Hornby

Town of Hornellsville

Town of Howard

Town of Thurston

Town of Troupsburg

Village of Addison

Village of Almond

Village of Arkport

Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Seven individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is an employee of the NYS Police

One individual is an employee of the Visiting Nursing Association of Western NY

One individual is an employee of the Hornell High School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/21, 10/22 – Arc of Steuben in Bath

10/21, 10/25 – Two Rivers Church in Corning

10/22, 10/23 – Dyco Electronics in Hornell

10/23 Morning – Buzzy’s Dream in Addison

10/26 – Food Bank of the Southern Tier in Elmira

10/26 – Steuben County Annex Building in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

10 – 19 years: 1

20 – 29 years: 3

30 – 39 years: 4

40 – 49 years: 2

50 – 59 years: 3

60 – 69 years: 1

70 – 79 years: 1

“To stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep the county heading in the right direction regarding cluster zones, all prevention methods must be utilized,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Wear your masks, social distance, and stay away from others when feeling ill.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.