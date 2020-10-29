Steuben County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says that 15 Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
This brings the total to 1,090 confirmed cases, 162 of which are currently active.
The individuals are residents of the:
- City of Hornell
- Town of Cameron (2)
- Town of Caton
- Town of Corning
- Town of Erwin
- Town of Hornby
- Town of Hornellsville
- Town of Howard
- Town of Thurston
- Town of Troupsburg
- Village of Addison
- Village of Almond
- Village of Arkport
- Village of South Corning
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- Seven individuals are contacts to previously reported positives
- One individual is an employee of the NYS Police
- One individual is an employee of the Visiting Nursing Association of Western NY
- One individual is an employee of the Hornell High School
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 10/21, 10/22 – Arc of Steuben in Bath
- 10/21, 10/25 – Two Rivers Church in Corning
- 10/22, 10/23 – Dyco Electronics in Hornell
- 10/23 Morning – Buzzy’s Dream in Addison
- 10/26 – Food Bank of the Southern Tier in Elmira
- 10/26 – Steuben County Annex Building in Bath
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 10 – 19 years: 1
- 20 – 29 years: 3
- 30 – 39 years: 4
- 40 – 49 years: 2
- 50 – 59 years: 3
- 60 – 69 years: 1
- 70 – 79 years: 1
“To stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep the county heading in the right direction regarding cluster zones, all prevention methods must be utilized,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Wear your masks, social distance, and stay away from others when feeling ill.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.