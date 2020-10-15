Steuben County reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 22 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 826 confirmed cases, 310 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (6)

City of Hornell

Town of Bath (2)

Town of Bradford

Town of Campbell (3)

Town of Fremont

Town of Howard

Town of Pulteney

Town of Thurston

Town of Wayne (3)

Village of Painted Post

Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

One individual is a student of Bradford Central School

One individual is a student of Canisteo-Greenwood High School

One individual is an employee at Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

One individual is linked with an Arc of Steuben home

Two individuals are employees at the Bath VA

Eight individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframes:

9/29, 9/30, 10/2 – 10/4, 10/9 – 10/15 – Lakeside Country Club in Penn Yan

9/30 – VOLO in Corning

9/30, 10/1 – Three Birds Restaurant in Corning

10/5, 10/6, 10/8 – 10/10, 10/12 – Morgan’s Grocery in Penn Yan

10/6, 10/7 – Sam’s Club in Big Flats

10/7 – 10/9 – Arnot Medical Office Building in Corning

10/12 – Elmira Correctional Facility

10/12, 10/13 – Hilltop Industries in Mount Morris

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 1

10 – 19 years: 4

20 – 29 years: 6

30 – 39 years: 1

40 – 49 years: 4

50 – 59 years: 4

60 – 69 years: 2

“The spread of COVID-19 continues in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “This fall we are seeing COVID-19 more often in children and younger adults. Everyone, regardless of age or occupation, must take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.