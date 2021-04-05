Steuben County reports 49 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 49 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday’s update. This brings the total to 6,073 confirmed cases, 207 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (8)

· City of Hornell (3)

· Town of Avoca (5)

· Town of Bath (6)

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Erwin (7)

· Town of Hornby (2)

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Pulteney (2)

· Town of Rathbone (2)

· Village of Addison (2)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Hammondsport

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Painted Post (3)

· Village of Riverside

· Village of Savona

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified. \

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 10 individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Siemens Energy in Painted Post

· One individual is an employee of Steuben Center

· Six individuals are associated with the following schools: Avoca Central, Calvin U Smith Elementary, Hope Christian Academy, Tuscarora Elementary, VEW Primary

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 3/20 – 3/24, 3/29 – 4/2 – Home Depot in Painted Post

· 3/23 – Bottles & Corks in Corning

· 3/24 – 3/26, 3/29 – 4/1 – Alstom in Hornell

· 3/24 – 3/26, 4/1 – NYSDOT in Horseheads

· 3/25, 3/26, 3/29 – Steuben County Office Building in Bath

· 3/26, 3/28, 3/30, 4/1 – Crystal Lanes in Corning

· 3/28 – Mitchellsville United Methodist Church in Wheeler

· 3/28 – Applebee’s in Hornell

· 3/28 – 3/30 – Corelle Brands in Corning

· 3/28 – 4/1 – Wegmans in Corning

· 3/29 – Chili’s in Big Flats

· 3/29 – Billy Schu’s Food Bar in Hornell

· 3/31, 4/1 – City of Corning Department of Public Works building

· 4/1 – Arbor Housing & Development in Corning

· 4/1 – Forever Art Tattoos & Piercing in Hornell

· 4/1 – Beartown Road Alliance Church in Painted Post

· 4/1, 4/2 – Bob Evans in Riverside

· 4/1, 4/2 – Woodhouse Stadium Grill in Corning

· 4/2 – Ruby Tuesday in Big Flats

· 4/3 – Fran’s Landing in Erwin

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 4

· 20 – 29 years: 11

· 30 – 39 years: 7

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 9

· 60 – 69 years: 10

· 70 – 79 years: 2

“Unfortunately, COVID is still spreading in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “To protect our must vulnerable and to protect your own health, we strongly encourage you to seek the first available vaccine appointment if you’re not already vaccinated. We have openings in our vaccination clinic on Wednesday in Corning and will continue to hold regular clinics in the coming weeks.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.