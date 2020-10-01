Steuben County reports 50th COVID-19 death, resident of Corning Center

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has experienced its 50th COVID-19 related death, according to the County Public Health Department.

The individual was a 72 year old male resident of Corning Center who died while hospitalized. This is the sixth known COVID-19 death connected to the Corning Center.

According to data provided by the health department, the average age of a COVID-19 death in Steuben County is approximately 80 years old.

“COVID-19 is taking too many lives of Steuben residents,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “You can still have COVID-19 and spread the virus unknowingly even without symptoms and without feeling ill. Please do everything you can to stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the loss of more lives.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.