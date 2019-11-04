Steuben County reports a decline of children in foster care, increase in substance abuse being a contributing factor

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is reporting a “sharp decline” in the number of children being placed into foster care.

According to the county there are 125 children in foster care, and an average of 72 children are placed into foster care every year. The number of children in the system has declined since 2001 when there were 181 children in foster care.

Between 50 to 75 percent of children in foster care have special needs which can include educational and developmental delays, and/or emotional issues.

Substance abuse addiction is also becoming a significant contributing factor in placing children in foster care in Steuben County and across New York State.

The county reports that the cost of foster homes is $8 million, and that the county pays $3 million per year.