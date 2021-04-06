Steuben County reports COVID-19 nursing home death, 14 new cases

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A 94-year-old female resident of Steuben Center has passed away from COVID-19, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 169, 108 of which were nursing home residents. According to the health department, the Steuben Center has had only two COVID-19 deaths.

“We were hopeful that Steuben would see no more COVID-related deaths,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Unfortunately, COVID is spreading right now and our vaccine rates are low. Higher vaccination rates can protect our must vulnerable and lessen the chance of serious illness and death. Please consider getting vaccinated if you have not yet done so.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department also received notification that 14 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 6,087 confirmed cases, 179 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (5)

· City of Hornell

· Town of Bath

· Town of Corning (3)

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Tuscarora

· Village of Canisteo

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Five individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· Two individuals are associated with Corelle Brands in Corning

· One individual is a resident of Steuben Center

· Two individuals returned from travel outside the state

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 3/29 – 3/31 – Tops in Riverside

· 3/31 – Dandy Mini Mart on Denison Parkway in Corning

· 4/2 – City of Corning Department of Public Works building

· 4/4 – Christ Episcopal Church in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 20 – 29 years: 3

· 30 – 39 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 1

· 50 – 59 years: 4

· 60 – 69 years: 1

· 70 – 79 years: 2

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“I think it’s safe to say that most people would welcome a break from all things COVID,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Unfortunately, even on vacation it’s important to stick to prevention strategies to not come home infected. Less than 20% of the United States population and less than 16% of Steuben’s population is currently fully vaccinated, and COVID continues to spread nationwide. If traveling, use all precautions to stay healthy and protect those you’re with and return home to.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.