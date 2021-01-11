Steuben County reports four COVID-19 deaths, 197 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported four COVID-19 deaths and 197 new cases since Friday evening.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 153. All of the individuals passed at area hospitals.

· Male resident of the Town of Howard, age 76

· Male resident of the Village of North Hornell, age 79

· Female resident of the Town of Bath, age 90

· Male resident of the Town of Erwin, age 93

“The death toll remains heartbreakingly high for our community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We must all do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our loved ones.”

The 197 new cases brings the total to 4,268 confirmed cases, 688 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (28)

· City of Hornell (7)

· Town of Avoca (3)

· Town of Bath (8)

· Town of Bradford

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Campbell (4)

· Town of Canisteo (2)

· Town of Caton (17)

· Town of Cohocton (8)

· Town of Corning (7)

· Town of Dansville (4)

· Town of Erwin (17)

· Town of Fremont (2)

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Hornby (2)

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Howard

· Town of Jasper (2)

· Town of Lindley (7)

· Town of Prattsburgh (2)

· Town of Rathbone (3)

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Town of Tuscarora (3)

· Town of Urbana (5)

· Town of Wayland (12)

· Town of Wayne (2)

· Town of Woodhull

· Village of Addison (4)

· Village of Avoca (4)

· Village of Bath (12)

· Village of Canisteo (7)

· Village of Cohocton

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Painted Post (7)

· Village of Savona

· Village of South Corning (2)

· Village of Wayland (4)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 80 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is a resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers

· Five individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at Sullivan Park and Headquarters

· Five individuals are associated with Finger Lakes DDSO

· Three individuals are associated with the Arc of Steuben in Bath

· One individual is associated with Groveland Correctional Facility

· Five individuals are health care workers in area hospitals

· 21 individuals are associated with the following schools: Addison Middle School, Addison High School, Avoca Central School, Bath Central School District, Campbell-Savona Elementary, Campbell-Savona Jr/Sr High School, Canisteo-Greenwood Central School, Erwin Valley Elementary, Corning-Painted Post Middle School, Corning-Painted Post High School, Haverling High School, North Hornell Elementary, SUNY Geneseo, Alfred State College, Alfred University

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 12/29 – Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill in Corning

· 12/30 – Aldi in Painted Post

· 12/30 – 1/1 – Radisson Hotel in Corning

· 12/30, 1/5 – 1/8 – Corelle Brands in Corning

· 12/31 – Agape Veterinary Clinic in Horseheads

· 12/31 – 1/2 – Wegmans in Hornell

· 1/1 – 7-Eleven in Addison

· 1/1, 1/3 – Atlas Brick Oven Pizzeria in Corning

· 1/2 – Corning Museum of Glass

· 1/2 – GameStop in Hornell

· 1/2 – Applebee’s in Hornell

· 1/2, 1/3 – Bath and Body Works at Arnot Mall

· 1/2 – 1/5 – This and That in Corning

· 1/2, 1/4, 1/6 – Home Depot in Painted Post

· 1/2 – Five Guys in Big Flats

· 1/3 – Planet Fitness at Arnot Mall

· 1/4 – Jelly Beans Restaurant in Painted Post

· 1/4 – Outback Steakhouse in Horseheads

· 1/4 – Tanglewood Nature Center in Elmira

· 1/4 – Town of Horseheads Highway Department

· 1/4, 1/5 – Elmira Heat Treating

· 1/4, 1/5 – Gunlocke in Wayland

· 1/4, 1/5 – Navient in Big Flats

· 1/4, 1/6 – HealthWorks in Painted Post

· 1/4 – 1/6 – Institute for Human Services, Inc. in Bath

· 1/4 – 1/6 – Allegany County Office Building

· 1/4 – 1/6 – Steuben County Public Safety Building

· 1/4 – 1/6 – Pleasant Valley Wine Company in Hammondsport

· 1/4 – 1/6 – Almond Veterinary Hospital

· 1/4 – 1/8 – Simmons Rockwell in Bath

· 1/4 – 1/8 – Walgreens in Hornell

· 1/5 – Alstom in Hornell

· 1/5 – Maple City Bowl in Hornell

· 1/5 – Amy’s Sunshine Center in Painted Post

· 1/5, 1/6 – Sportsman’s Warehouse in Big Flats

· 1/5, 1/6 – Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County

· 1/6 – Bob Evans in Riverside

· 1/6 – Lowe’s in Hornell

· 1/6, 1/7 – Elmira Savings Bank in Horseheads

· 1/7 – Pennwood Development in Corning

· 1/7 – CemeCon Inc. in Big Flats

· 1/7 – Tops in Bath

· 1/7, 1/8 – Canisteo Village Hall

· 1/8 – Strobels Supply in Hornell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 12

· 10 – 19 years: 23

· 20 – 29 years: 30

· 30 – 39 years: 34

· 40 – 49 years: 19

· 50 – 59 years: 33

· 60 – 69 years: 23

· 70 – 79 years: 14

· 80 – 89 years: 6

· 90 – 99 years: 3

“Surging positive cases means community spread is rampant,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Spread is occurring in places of employment, health care offices, social meetings and schools. We all need to consider where we go, who we go with, and how long we spend together, particularly unmasked, in order to slow the spread.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.