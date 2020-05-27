Steuben County reports no new COVID-19 cases, deaths for the second time in a week

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – For the second time in one week, the Steuben County Public Health Department has reported no new cases of or deaths related to COVID-19.

Steuben County has reported 260 cases with 181 recoveries (~70%) with 9 currently hospitalized, 38 in isolation, and 41 deaths.

Steuben County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since May 15.

“As we move towards Phase Two of reopening this Friday, we are very pleased with our current standings related to COVID-19 in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We still have a ways to go before we are in the clear, but having multiple days without new cases in one week is a testament to all the efforts of our community.”

The county says that all residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.