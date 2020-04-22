Steuben County Sheriff looking for 28-year-old Bath resident

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate, and check the welfare of 28-year-old Dustin E. Cole. His last known address was the Holland American Hotel, in the Town of Bath.
He is a white male, medium build, 5’07” tall, approx. 145 lbs., blond/strawberry hair, and blue eyes and he is known to frequent the Corning area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office during business hours at 607-622-3930, or contact 911, with any information.