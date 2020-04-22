Steuben County Sheriff looking for 28-year-old Bath resident

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate, and check the welfare of 28-year-old Dustin E. Cole. His last known address was the Holland American Hotel, in the Town of Bath.

He is a white male, medium build, 5’07” tall, approx. 145 lbs., blond/strawberry hair, and blue eyes and he is known to frequent the Corning area.

Courtesy Steuben County Sheriff

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office during business hours at 607-622-3930, or contact 911, with any information.