Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Corning holding virtual public meetings, release survey for police reform

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office are holding public listening sessions and issuing a survey to gather insight from Steuben County residents as part of their Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.

The reform efforts are part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders on police reform, which require every locality with a police agency to ratify or adopt a plan by April 1, 2021, or they could lose state and federal funding for police

“Every community has to now come to the table as a collaborative — local leadership, police, the community activists — and redesign their public safety function,” said Cuomo.

The virtual meetings will be held on the following dates with a maximum of 500 participants per event. Residents are asked to only attend one meeting so that as many people as possible can join in.

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday. Sept. 17, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

To join the virtual meeting, use the following ZOOM link:

https://zoom.us/j/93551456031?pwd=ZG5MWU9xMDJsNDJ3c2l3RURvelZtdz09

Meeting ID: 935 5145 6031

Passcode: 795272

Steuben County residents can sl access a survey from Sept. 1- 20, 2020 through these ways:

City of Corning’s website (www.cityofcorning.com) under the “Police Survey” tab at the top of the homepage

Steuben County Sheriff’s website (https://www.steubencony.org under the “Police Reform Update” tab on the left side of the homepage.

Directly through an internet browser (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T8CCMXW).

City of Corning residents without internet access may obtain a paper copy of the survey from the City Manager’s office at City Hall or by calling the office at 607-962-0340 ext. 1112.

Other Steuben County residents may obtain a paper copy of the survey from the Steuben County’s Sheriff’s Office or their local police department.

All paper surveys can be submitted in a sealed envelope at any of the pick-up locations.

“We are excited to hear from the general public. The more information we can collect, the better we can meet the public safety needs of our residents.” – Sheriff James Allard, Steuben County

“I’m looking forward to hearing feedback from the citizens we serve. I encourage everyone to share their thoughts.”- Chief Jeff Spaulding