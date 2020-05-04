Steuben County to reopen all county parks

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County says that all county parks will reopen on Tuesday, May 5.

The county parks are: Kanakadea Park in Hornellsville, Birdseye Hollow Park in Bradford, Harley Mayo Park at Boyd’s Corners in Cameron, and Hornby Park in Hornby.

Playgrounds and pavilions will remain closed at this time.

“We ask our residents to please be responsible when visiting our parks and practice appropriate social distancing,” said County Manager, Jack Wheeler. “Please enjoy the parks with members of your household, but do not gather in larger groups. As a region, we are very close to reopening. We are hopeful that our residents will continue to use all precautions to ensure we don’t experience a surge of new cases that could delay our return to a more normal life.”

Steuben County has had 234 cases of COVID-19 with 132 recoveries and 38 deaths, a majority of which have been connected to nursing homes.

For general COVID-19 Questions please refer to the CDC Website at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or the NYS 24/7 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.