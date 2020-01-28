Steuben locals speak at legislative meeting on second amendment rights

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Today members of the Steuben County Sanctuary Ordinance spoke at the county legislative meeting to express support of their second amendment rights.

Dozens came to support and express their hopes in making Steuben a Sanctuary County. Those who spoke today said that making Steuben a Sanctuary County would mean that Steuben won’t use their assets to enforce any unconstitutional gun laws.

One of the members, Kyle Peterson, is passionate about second amendment rights as a member of the military.

He was one of two people who spoke at the meeting and says the group is gaining popularity.

“We have a lot of support out there we have over 35-hundred on our Facebook page,” says Peterson. “We have around 1,000 for paperback signatures. Another 3,000 online.”

He also says the movement started with Gun Owners of America which began the Ordinances.

The momentum for Sanctuary counties continued here in Steuben.

The Steuben County Sanctuary Ordinance has a petition online to support their goal to make Steuben a Sanctuary County.