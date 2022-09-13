CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District is reminding drivers of street closures downtown for this weekend’s annual HARVEST Festival.
The festival kicks off on September 16 and goes through Sunday, September 19. The Gaffer District said four blocks of Market Street and some side streets in downtown Corning will be closed at two different times.
Sept 16 at 3:00 p.m. to Sept. 18 at 3:00 p.m.
- Market st from Wall to Cedar
- Market St. from Cedar to Walnut
- Market St. from Walnut to Chestnut
- Pine St. from Market to Burmese
Sept. 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Wall St. from Aurene to Burmese
- Walnut St. from AUrene to Burmese
- Cedar St. from Tioga to Burmese
Market Street from Chestnut to Tarentelli will also be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on September 1.
The three-day event will start on Friday, Sept. 16 at 3:00 p.m. and will feature outdoor dining, live music, and vendors along the street from local businesses and farmers.