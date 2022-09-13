CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District is reminding drivers of street closures downtown for this weekend’s annual HARVEST Festival.

The festival kicks off on September 16 and goes through Sunday, September 19. The Gaffer District said four blocks of Market Street and some side streets in downtown Corning will be closed at two different times.

Sept 16 at 3:00 p.m. to Sept. 18 at 3:00 p.m.

Market st from Wall to Cedar

Market St. from Cedar to Walnut

Market St. from Walnut to Chestnut

Pine St. from Market to Burmese

Sept. 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wall St. from Aurene to Burmese

Walnut St. from AUrene to Burmese

Cedar St. from Tioga to Burmese

Market Street from Chestnut to Tarentelli will also be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on September 1.

The three-day event will start on Friday, Sept. 16 at 3:00 p.m. and will feature outdoor dining, live music, and vendors along the street from local businesses and farmers.