CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders are at the scene of a house fire on W. Hazel Street in Corning.

Reports of the fire came in shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Heavy smoke is coming out of the home, which has been severely damaged.

South Corning Fire Department, Corning Police, and EMS are among the first responders on the scene.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.