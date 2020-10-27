SUNY adopts policy that on-campus students must test negative for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving Break

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced that SUNY has adopted a policy that mandates all students who use on-campus facilities must test negative for COVID-19 within 10 days prior to leaving campus before Thanksgiving. SUNY campuses must develop schedules to conduct the test as close to a student’s departure date as possible.

“As in-person classes and instruction come to a close next month, tens of thousands of students will travel across the state and country to be with their families and complete their fall courses remotely,” said Chancellor Malatras. “By requiring all students to test negative before leaving, we are implementing a smart, sensible policy that protects students’ families and hometown communities and drastically reduces the chances of COVID-19 community spread. While we understand there is a lot of focus on plans for the spring semester, we must first finish this semester safely. I want to thank our students for the phenomenal effort during these difficult times as well as SUNY health policy experts for helping us create this guidance that ensures a safe wind down of the fall semester.”

A previously-approved plan at most SUNY schools has students moving to remote learning after Thanksgiving, with dorms closing after that time.

This policy is in effect for all students who take at least one class on campus or utilize on-campus services.