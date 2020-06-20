SUNY CCC hosts virtual commencement

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College went digital for their graduation ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They began their live commencement this morning with virtual speakers and even had the national anthem during the digital ceremony.

Students with their pictures and diplomas were displayed in a slideshow and the ceremony finished with a collage of staff clapping to celebrate the graduates.

The President of SUNY CCC, Bill Mullaney, said it’s paramount to acknowledge the graduates during this difficult time.

“Although we find ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic that is far from over,” said Mullaney. “It’s so important perhaps now more so than before the crisis that we take time to celebrate significant milestone achievements like graduating college.”

Mullaney said he’s very proud of the class of 20-20 but he missed handing out each diploma to the graduates. He said he has his fingers crossed for an in-person graduation next year…

