SUNY CCC issues statement amid program cuts

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College has released a statement and plan regarding the cuts to school programs and courses.

18 News first reported in December that the school is cutting multiple academic programs and the professors involved with these programs.

SUNY CCC is realigning program offerings in response to regional workforce training and education needs. The College will continue to build and grow new programs and discontinue some existing programs. The College engaged in a data-driven examination of low-enrolled programs that was conducted over a 12-month period with faculty involvement. The changes described below are in response to regional workforce demands and the need to offer programs that lead to jobs with livable wages. These decisions incorporate local business feedback and faculty recommendations.

In the last few years the College has expanded capacity in the Nursing program, added a Community and Public Health program, and is offering new non-credit healthcare training. Support for technological innovation includes a new Cybersecurity program, innovative teaching techniques in the sciences, and, in development, a mechatronics program.

Administration carefully considered faculty input and community feedback. Supplemental program reviews, and subsequent community feedback, indicate some programs are no longer in sync with credentials needed in the workforce. The College is committed to ongoing assessment of its programs to assure high quality academic programs are meeting regional workforce needs. The planned changes to the College’s offerings are described below.

The College is looking forward to collaborating with employers and BOCES to address automotive training needs the College could feasibly offer through employer partnerships. The College will discontinue its current automotive programs but looks forward to collaboration to address training and certification needs for automotive technicians for the region.

SUNY CCC will meet needs for early childhood certification with the Childhood Development Associate Preparation Micro-credential, which includes field experience. This micro-credential prepares students for the in-demand Child Development Associate Credential (CDA), a national certification, that addresses workforce needs. The Early Childhood Studies associate degree program will be discontinued.

The current demand for manufacturing technicians is well served by the College’s Mechanical Technology: CAD Design and Electrical Technology – Electronics associate degree programs. Discontinuing the Manufacturing Technology program will allow the STEM division to focus its efforts on developing a program in the field of mechatronics, which is aligned with contemporary automated manufacturing technology needs.

The College will investigate a health and physical education concentration option within the Community and Public Health A.S., and the Health and Physical Education Studies A.S. will be discontinued. Graduates from the thriving Community and Public Health program, which offers multiple applied learning opportunities, are already currently working in positions related to health and physical education indicating a formal concentration may be appropriate.

The College will work with community partners to investigate the viability of a human services transfer degree geared more toward social work, which will lead to higher paying jobs than the Human Services A.A.S. career program, which will be discontinued.

As the College continues to evolve its program offerings, the College is working closely with union representation and affected faculty members to assist with career transition support.

SUNY CCC is mission-focused on regional workforce needs and will continue to grow and cultivate new community relationships and partnerships informing workforce training and educational programming. The College is excited about its new healthcare and technology program initiatives. The College’s spring Open House is April 18.

