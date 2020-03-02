SUNY CCC staff form task force amid program cuts

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Faculty at SUNY Corning Community College have formed an emergency task force in response to the recent cuts to seven academic programs and six full-time faculty positions.

The CCC Crisis Committee will raise awareness about the consequences of the administration’s planned cuts and work with community stakeholders to ensure a positive resolution to the crisis.

18 News first reported in December that the school is examining cutting multiple academic programs and the professors involved with these programs.

On February 17, the college administration announced that the following programs would end at the college:

Auto Body & Collision Repair AOS

Automotive Mechanics Certificate

Automotive Technology AOS

Early Childhood AAS/Certificate

Manufacturing Technology AAS

Health and Physical Education AS

Human Services AAS

According to the CCC Crisis Committee, the six faculty members have worked a combined 83 years at SUNY CCC.

“The administration’s announced cuts have come as a shock, especially after the powerful information the community provided in support of alternatives,” says PECCC President Ryan Hersha. “We call on the College’s trustees to look into this crisis closely and give the administration the guidance it needs to do right by our students, faculty, and the community.”

Following the termination of the programs, SUNY CCC released the following statement regarding “realigning program offerings.”