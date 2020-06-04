SUNY CCC Workforce Education’s EAWDC to reopen

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The SUNY CCC Elmira Academic and Workforce Development Center

(EAWDC) will open on Monday, June 8 as part of the Phase 2 reopening of Professional Business Services, according to SUNY CCC.

Staff of the College and partner organizations (CSS Workforce New York, Chemung County

Department of Social Services, New York State Department of Labor, and the Office of

Temporary and Disability Assistance) will return to work on June 8 and appointments can be made starting June 15.

For more information, contact SUNY CCC’s Workforce Education and Academic Pathways at 607-936-5501 or email ilearn@corning-cc.edu.