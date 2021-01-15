SUNY Corning Community College spring semester starts Feb. 1

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College will begin its spring 2021 semester on Feb. 1 with a combination of on-campus, hybrid, and online classes.

The school’s plan recently received approval from the State University of New York (SUNY) and addresses New York State Higher Education Guidelines.

In compliance with guidelines, SUNY CCC will not have break weeks and will conclude, as scheduled, with the final exam week May 10-15, 2021.

Residential students will begin moving into the Perry Hall residence at the end of January and will follow strict protocols. Ready 2 Register events and individual advisement appointments are available throughout January to assist new and continuing students enroll for the Spring semester.

Classroom and residence hall occupancy guidelines and disinfection protocols established for Fall semester will continue through the Spring semester. SUNY CCC’s pool testing, self-screening, mask-wearing, and precautionary quarantining — important part of health and safety measures — will continue.

Students can sign-up for an appointment on the CCC website (corning-cc.edu/r2r) or call 607-962-9875 or eacenter@corning-cc.edu to schedule an appointment.