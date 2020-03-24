SUNY Corning Community College student tests positive for COVID-19

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A student at SUNY Corning Community College, who was last on campus on March 16, as tested positive for COVID-19, according to the college.

The student received a positive test on March 23, and it’s their age, gender, location, or health condition are all unknown at this time.

Steuben County confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that eight residents have tested positive for coronavirus, but did not confirm whether one of those patients is the SUNY CCC student.

SUNY moved to online courses during their spring semester as the coronavirus pandemic grew.

This is an important reminder that underscores the need to remain vigilant about slowing the spread of COVID-19. We have been notified that a student who was last at the College on March 16th has tested positive for COVID-19. A positive test result was confirmed on March 23rd, and the College was notified today. Although we do not know where the student contracted the virus, we are taking every precaution for our campus community and following the Steuben County Health Department protocols. All students and employees should continue to monitor their personal health situations. Current Health Department recommendations are as follows: No measures need to be taken unless you exhibit symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, and fever. If you experience these symptoms, then you need to contact your health care provider or local health department. Please remember that the purpose of moving to remote instruction and reducing the workforce on campus is so that we may practice social distancing and stay at home (or in Perry Hall if a resident) as much as possible. Our main focus remains the safety and health of our entire campus community. Please follow local, state, and federal mandates for social distancing and in caring for yourself and those close to you. Dr. William Mullaney, President SUNY CCC

Earlier this week 18 News confirmed that a student at Elmira College tested positive for COVID-19, but was no longer on campus.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.