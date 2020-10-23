SUNY Corning expands COVID-19 testing to 50% of campus community

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College has expanded its COVID-19 testing procedures to test 50 percent of its campus community, according to SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.

According to the SUNY COVID-19 dashboard, SUNY CCC has had only seven positive cases of COVID-19, four of which have been in the last two weeks.

Thus far the campus has conducted 654 COVID-19 tests and all 13 of their on-campus isolation rooms are available. Ten students are isolated off-campus, eight are in precautionary quarantine, and two are in mandatory quarantine.

“When the state added portions of Steuben County to the yellow warning level because of increased COVID cases in the area, Corning Community College was set to increase testing to 20 percent of their students and staff weekly. However, under the leadership of Corning Community College President Mullaney, the college decided to test 50 percent of their campus community as an extra precautionary measure. Their decisive action along with strict enforcement of safety protocols is what’s needed to combat and contain the spread of the COVID virus and keep their students, faculty, and staff safe. I thank all members of the Corning Community College community for taking these matters seriously and for being able to adapt so quickly to the new testing initiative.” Chancellor Malatras

Corning Community College fell into the Governor’s yellow zone designation earlier this week, a precaution as cases continue to rise in the county.

Steuben County currently has 301 active cases with 604 recoveries, 17 hospitalizations, 73 deaths, and a 5.3% seven day positive test rate.