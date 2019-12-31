Tickets on sale for Guthrie Corning Hospital’s 19th Annual Valentine’s Ball

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Guthrie Corning Hospital will present the 19th Annual Valentine’s Ball, on February 15, 2020, at the Corning Museum of Glass.

Proceeds from the Valentine’s Ball benefit the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center and its mission to fight cancer.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres start the evening at 6 p.m. with a gourmet dinner to follow. Dress to impress as you dance the night away with music performed by Into the Spin.

If you have any questions regarding sponsorships or tickets, please contact Nichole Cocco at 570-887-4420 or by email at resource_development@guthrie.org.

Visit www.Guthrie.org/ValentinesBall to secure your sponsorship or tickets. 

