HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) - The City of Hornell has initiated a curfew for all individuals 17-years-old or younger between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Steuben, Chemung, or Schuyler County as of 5:00 p.m. on March 19. All schools in the area have been ordered closed due to COVID-19 concerns.