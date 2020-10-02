Twin Tiers Twins father, Corning native makes national headlines for greeting bus drivers

(NBC) – After 94-year-old veteran and Corning native Oley Doty lost his wife of 72 years, he started taking walks around his neighborhood in Georgia.

Stacey Childress was one of several school bus drivers on the receiving end of a daily greeting from him that brought joy.

Oley has a deep connection to the Twin Tiers: He is the father of Cindy and Candy Doty, the Twin Tiers Twins. The girls were the fae of the Twin Tiers promotion campaign in the 1960s that showed the world the hidden treasures in the Southern and Northern Tier.