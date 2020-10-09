Two Corning Inc. employees at diesel facility test positive for COVID-19

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two employees at Corning Inc’s Diesel manufacturing facility in Erwin have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.
18 News received a viewer tip Thursday evening that there were several cases at a local Corning facility.
Corning can confirm that two individuals working in our Diesel manufacturing facility in Erwin, New York have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals are self-quarantined at home. We will not provide additional personal details out of respect for their privacy and confidentiality.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Corning’s highest priority has been ensuring the safety of our employees and workplaces. This has guided our pandemic protocols, which follow, and in most cases exceed all public health and safety requirements. These protocols include temperature screenings, regular and extensive cleaning and disinfection throughout the facility, ensuring employees are following appropriate personal protection and distancing measures, and contact tracing and quarantining.
Corning remains committed to the safety of our employees and workplaces, as well as supporting our communities through the company’s Unity Response Campaign. For additional information on Corning’s multi-pronged response approach, please visit our COVID-19 Response site.Corning Inc.
