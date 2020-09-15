Two Hornell home invasion suspects injured in crash

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Two suspects in a Hornell home invasion have been flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after they crashed a car stolen during the robbery, according to Hornell Police Chief Ted Murray.

According to Murray, the home invasion happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The Evening Tribune is reporting that the accident occurred on Turnpike Road and that arrests are expected.

Hornell Police added that more information will be coming out soon regarding the accident and home invasion.