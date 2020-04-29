Breaking News
Two new nursing home deaths in Hornell
Two more Hornell nursing home residents die from COVID-19

HORNELL, N.Y. (WEMT) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of the deaths of two individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.  This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 37, 28 of which have died in nursing homes.

One individual was an 83 year old male who died at a nursing home in the Hornell area.  The other individual was a 64 year old male from the same nursing home who died while hospitalized outside the county. 

Steuben County has reported nursing home deaths in Elderwood at Hornell, Hornell Gardens, and the Harriett Taylor Health Center. Arnot Health confirmed eight residents had died at the Taylor Center.

New York State has had a discrepancy in numbers coming out of Steuben County with only seven officially reported.

“All of the individuals who have passed are meaningful to others.  They are our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, grandparents, neighbors, and friends,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “We know that many of the Steuben residents who have died are elderly, but that does not offer a whole lot of comfort to their loved ones.  Let’s all prioritize precautions to save lives.”   

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill. 

