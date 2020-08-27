Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says that two additional Steuben County residents from Corning and Rathbone have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 325 confirmed cases, five of which are currently active.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigation indicates one individual traveled out of state and had contact with a positive there and the other individual visited the following locations within the investigation timeframe:

· 8/17/20 – 8/21/20, 8/24/20 – 8/26/20 – Corning Center

· 8/20/20 Evening – Sam’s Club in Big Flats

· 8/21/20 Evening – Walmart in Painted Post

· 8/22/20 Evening – Wegmans in Corning

· 8/22/20 Afternoon – Michaels in Big Flats

· 8/22/20 Afternoon – Old Navy in Big Flats

· 8/22/20 Afternoon – Hesselson’s in Elmira Heights

“Cases remain low in Steuben County because the prevention strategies work to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We all must continue to do our part by wearing masks in public, maintaining a physical distance from others, staying home when ill, and washing hands often.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.