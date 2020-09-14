Corning City Council votes to close Market Street again

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Corning City Council held a special meeting this evening to vote on closing Market Street to cars.

Closing the street to vehicles and opening it to foot traffic began in June and was scheduled to expire in August. The goal was to let bars and restaurants to expand their seating to outside and allow pedestrians more space to social distance when walking down the street.

Last time the street was closed seven days a week, this time the street will only be closed Friday through Sunday.

Schedule:

Friday, September 18 at 6 am through Sunday, September 20 at 8 am

Friday, September 25 at 6 am through Sunday, September 27 at 8 am

Friday, October 2 at 6 am through Sunday, October 4 at 8 am

Friday, October 9 at 6 am through Sunday, October 11 at 8 am